Andhra Pradesh: Will take up with Centre the issue of reducing GST on silk and silk saris, Pawan Kalyan tells handloom weavers

If it is not possible for the Centre to reduce the GST, the Jana Sena Party will reach out to the weavers if voted to power in 2024, says Pawan Kalyan

June 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHEBROLU (KAKINADA DT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
JSP president Pawan Kalyan interacting with a sericulture farmer at a silk cocoon unit at Chebrolu village in Kakinada district.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that will hold talks with the Union government and explore the possibility of reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on silk and silk saris.

At present, the GST on silk and silk saris is 5%.

Interacting with the handloom weavers and sericulture farmers of the Uppada coast near here late on June 15 (Thursday), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The JSP will appeal to the Centre to reduce the GST on silk and silk saris. If there is no possibility at the Central level, the State government will bear it if the JSP is voted to power in 2024.”

On prevention of the handloom products from being copied in the market, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “We will fight to protect the handloom products of the State. The handloom products, including those that obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, will be kept under watch.”

The weaving technique of the Uppada ‘jamdani sari’, which got the GI tag in 2009, was allegedly being copied by private groups to explore the domestic market. Mr. Pawan Kalyan promised to take steps to tap the market opportunities for the handloom products through e-commerce platforms.

The sericulture farmers alleged that an incentive of nearly ₹4 crore announced by the State government was still pending disbursal in Chebrolu village alone. The farmers were entitled to get ₹50 as incentive on every kg of ‘silk cocoons’ if they sell it to the State government.

The tenant farmers of the village, Eswara Rao and Nanaji, said that “nearly 2,000 acres is under sericulture at Chebrolu. The residents are also engaged in silk production. They are selling silk cocoons at Hindupur, Palamaneru, and Kadiri in the Rayalaseema region in the absence of marketing facility locally.”

The construction of market yard was pending at Chebrolu due to a lack of funds, they said.

