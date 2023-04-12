ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh will suffer if YSRCP retains power, says Naidu

April 12, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pasting stickers of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on houses without the consent of owners is against the norms, says the TDP national president

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow at Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted roadshows in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, covering three Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada (East), Pamarru and Penamaluru in the undivided Krishna district on April 12 (Wednesday).

Mr. Naidu, while addressing the gatherings, stressed the need to put an end to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule ‘if the State were to progress. “Andhra Pradesh will suffer losses if the YSRCP retains power in the next general elections,” he said. 

The TDP president Mr. Naidu sought to know how the YSRCP government could paste stickers of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy without the house owners’ consent. “It is against the norms. Former Chief Election Commissioner T.N Seshan had made it clear that the house owner’s permission was mandatory to write any message of a political party or its leader. The salaries of volunteers are being paid from the State exchequer. How can they work for a political party?,” he asked.

Mr. Naidu asked what good works Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done after assuming the office. “Prices of essential commodities are rising. The power tariff has been increased. The government pays ₹10 to the people but takes away ₹100. People must vote for the party which can ensure development of the State,” he said.

