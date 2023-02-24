ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: will strive to ensure drinking and irrigation water for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts through Sujala Sravanti, says BJP MLC candidate Madhav

February 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘North Andhra has the legitimate right on the Godavari water as the Sileru and Sabari rivultes were flowing into the river’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Graduates’ MLC constituency P.V.N. Madhav interacting with morning walkers in Srikakulam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Graduates’ MLC constituency of North Andhra region P.V.N. Madhav on Friday said that he would strive to ensure irrigation and drinking water for Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts through Sujala Sravanti Project which was aimed at bringing the Godavari waters upto Itchapuram, border town of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Mr.Madhav, who is a sitting MLC, said that North Andhra had the legitimate rights over the water as the Sileru and Sabari rivultes were flowing into the Godavari river.  

Mr. Madhav campaigned vigorously in Srikakulam from early hours by meeting walkers in Government Degree College grounds and KR stadium and other places. Later, he addressed the media conference in Srikakulam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the linkage of all rivers and completion of Sujala Sravanti which was part of the Polavaram project would ensure speedy development of the backward districts. He said that the Union government would ensure quick development of the districts which were selected as aspirational districts. He promised to bring more industrial clusters and skill centres for Srikakulam district within no time.

Mr. Madhav said that he was the instrumental in achieving the railway zone for Visakhapatnam and connectivity to all the 34 Assembly constituencies with National Highway-16 connecting West Bengal and Tamil Nadu via Andhra Pradesh. He hoped that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant would remain as a public sector unit as he had conveyed the sentiments of the locals to the Centre

“With the support of the Centre, we will convert existing sugar factories as ethanol industries. We will ensure decent livelihood for skilled workers of Ponduru Khadi industry which had drawn the attention of the nation with the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Ponduru,” said Mr. Madhav.

BJP district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, BJP State Secretary Paidi Venugopalam, senior leaders Sevvana Umamaheswari, G. Bhagya Lakshmi, Challa Venkateswara Rao, Pudi Baladitya, D.V.N. Somesan and others accompanied Mr. Madhav in the election campaign and later participated in the media conference.

