Andhra Pradesh: Will protect properties of Sri Hathiram Babaji mutt at any cost: Former MP Vedanti

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP and Vasista Peetadiswar Ram Vilas Das Vedanti on Saturday denounced the interference of the State government in the internal affairs of Tirumala-based Sri Hathiram Babaji Mutt and demanded the implementation of the directions of Supreme Court as well as High Court in their true letter and spirit in various issues relating to the mutt.

Taking part in the conclave of spiritual leaders at the mutt, he said that they were in no mood to give up the properties belonging to mutt and were determined to protect them at any cost.

He also demanded the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the realisation of mutt properties that have been already encroached in various parts of the State.