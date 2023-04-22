Andhra Pradesh: Will not allow Naidu, Lokesh to enter SC Assembly constituencies in State, says Jupudi Prabhakar

April 22, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Adviser (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao has warned that his party will not allow Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son N. Lokesh in the SC Assembly constituencies in the State till they tender an unconditional apology to the SCs for “making derogatory comments” against them and opposing the welfare to these communities.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Mr. Prabhakar Rao, while reacting to the alleged stone-pelting on Mr. Naidu’s convoy at Yerragondapalem on Friday, said that the Dalits in the State were opposing the TDP.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the SC communities were developing socially, economically and politically. These communities were neglected during the 14-year tenure of Mr. Naidu, he alleged.

Mr. Prabhakar further alleged that Mr. Naidu was spreading false propaganda against the Chief Minister with regard to the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

In another press conference, YSRCP Guntur district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh was only protesting against the “derogatory comments of the TDP supremo.”

“The TDP leaders, instead of answering the questions posed by Mr. Suresh, are resorting to diversion politics,” he said.