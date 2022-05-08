Andhra Pradesh: will not allow anti-YSRCP vote to split, reiterates Pawan Kalyan

JSP president exhorts youth to introspect if the ruling party deserved their vote after ‘failing to deliver’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday exhorted the youth to introspect if the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) deserved their vote after being unable to “protect women, provide jobs to the unemployed, or take care of the families of the tenant farmers who committed suicide.”

“The JSP, on its part, is ready for elections any time,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said at the ‘Rachhabanda’ programme held here to distribute ₹1 lakh financial aid to each of the families of the tenant farmers belonging to Kurnool and Nandyal districts who had taken the extreme step.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned the “uncontrolled borrowings” of the State government, and the reasons for its failure to usher in any development, or provide succor to the farming community.

“I am ready to shoulder your responsibility. Whether I will become the Chief Minister or not is in your hands. Position or no position, my love for you will not diminish. I will continue to take care of you to the extent possible for the JSP,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“You have given the YSRCP a massive mandate with 151 Assembly seats. But, it is unable to do any good to the needy, or protect women,” the JSP president said.

“I promise not to allow the anti-YSR Congress Party votes to split in the next elections, and ensure that it does not come to power,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan reiterated.

While addressing the media before reaching Sirivella, the JSP president did not give a direct answer on whether he would ally with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), or did the BJP given a roadmap for the elections as an alliance partner.

“We will decide about alliances before the elections. For now, we are sailing with the BJP,” he said.

“If things continue to be like this till the next elections, the YSRCP will not get more than 15 seats in the State,” he said.

Taking objection to the alleged comments of the YSRCP leaders that a rape or molestation was reflective of the upbringing of the victim, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the comments showed the inability of the YSRCP government to ensure the safety of the people.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said there were many women tenant farmers who had committed suicide, and we were supporting their families too.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was given a rousing reception at the Orvakal airport. On his way to Sirivella, he met four tenant farmer families in different villages.

Mr. Manohar said as soon as the JSP began reaching out to the tenant farmers, the government hurriedly deposited ₹1 lakh into the accounts of the families of the 300 tenant farmers who had committed suicide. “The government has gone to the extent of threatening the families not to attend the JSP meetings,” he alleged.