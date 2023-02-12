Andhra Pradesh will have a ‘double engine’ government in 2024, says G.V.L. Narasimha Rao 

February 12, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh will have a ‘double engine government’ in 2024 as people are disenchanted with both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), says BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

The TDP had been rightly taught a lesson in 2019 and the YSRCP was clearly following in the same path of blaming the Central government for its follies, Mr. Narasimha Rao said while addressing the media here on Sunday.

‘Praja Poru Yatra’

On its part, the BJP would expose the failures of the YSRCP government by once again organising ‘Praja Poru Yatra’ from March 10. The yatra held late last year under the leadership of party State president Somu Veerraju was a tremendous success, and it was being replicated by the party in various States, he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the YSRCP government was a complete failure and it was doing the same mistake of blaming the Centre for its ineptitude.

The State government was in such a pathetic situation that it was unable to pay salaries and pensions on time. Several projects came to a grinding halt as the State did not contribute its share of cost.

The TDP government had agreed to give funds to those projects, but its successor shirked from its responsibility, notwithstanding the fact that governance was a continuous process.

In the latest Union Budget, a sum of ₹4,800 crore was sanctioned for the railway projects. The industrial corridors remained non-starters as the State government paid little attention to them, he alleged.

Mr. Narasimha Rao went on to say that the State government would get ₹6,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore out of the 50-year interest-free loans amounting to ₹1.30 lakh crore earmarked for States in the 2023-24 budget.

‘Blatant lies’

In spite of such large-scale financial assistance being provided by the Centre, YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Margani Bharat and others told blatant lies in Parliament that the Centre had not done enough for Andhra Pradesh in an apparent bid to cover-up the failures of their government in the State.

“But people are not fools to be carried away by the MPs’ false propaganda, and they have made up their minds to vote for the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance in the 2024, having unsuccessfully tried and tested the YSRCP and the TDP,” he said.