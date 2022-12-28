Andhra Pradesh will have 58 more Rythu Bazaars, says Agriculture Minister Kakani

December 28, 2022 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy announced that the Andhra Pradesh government is going to establish 58 new Rythu Bazaars across the State, at a cost of ₹38 crore, in addition to the modernisation of 38 another bazaars at ₹5 crore.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy, along with NTR district officials, inaugurated a Rythu Bazaar at Krishnalanka, established by the Agriculture Marketing department at a cost of ₹98.24 lakh, on Tuesday.

At present, there are 100 bazaars in the State, with 12 of them in the district, and 3 more will be opened soon, he said.

Meanwhile, the temporary vegetable market established alongside the national highway near Krishnalanka was closed on Tuesday.