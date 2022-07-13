Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Will govt. release White Paper on welfare, asks Yanamala

Lakhs of people have been excluded from welfare schemes, says Yanamala Ramakrishunudu.
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA July 13, 2022 21:21 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 21:21 IST

 

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sought to know whether the YSRCP government would release a White Paper on cut in funds for welfare schemes. 

In a statement on Wednesday, TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that there was no ‘iota of truth’ in the claims of Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that his government was dedicated to solving the public issues.

“The Chief Minister is more concerned about his personal publicity. There is no focus on social justice and equality. The government’s claim of commitment to social justice is a blatant lie,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

The former Finance Minister said that the government was resorting to huge cuts in funds for welfare schemes. “Lakhs of people have been excluded from welfare schemes. The government is silent when Dalits, tribals and BCs are being attacked. Is the government ready to release a White Paper on the welfare?” he asked.

