Andhra Pradesh: Will go to the polls only after completing Veligonda project, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the prestigious Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project will be dedicated to the nation well before the Assembly elections.

Speaking after unveiling the statues of former Chief Minister of the undivided State, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and former Darsi MLA B. Subba Reddy at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the ruling YSRCP would complete the project, the brainchild of YSR to bring Krishna waters to the parched lands in the districts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa, on a war-footing and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

The project, comprising two giant tunnels, had suffered neglect during the previous Telugu Desam Party government with the drilling work taken up only for a distance of 4.33 km of the 18.20 km in the case of the first tunnel and 2.35 km of the 18.80 km in the case of the second tunnel during its term, the Chief Minister said.

The YSRCP, on coming to power, speeded up the multi-crore project. Work on the first tunnel had already been completed. Work on the second tunnel was going on at a brisk pace, and the same would be completed by September 2023 at any cost, he added.

‘’My party will go to the polls only after ensuring water to the farmers from the project,” he said.

“I have the satisfaction of implemented 95% of the poll promises so far,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while taking stock of the government’s performance in the last three years.

Slab system

Recalling his poll promise of hand-holding more than 700 cutting and polishing units in and around Chimakurthy, known the world-over for the glossy black galaxy granite, he announced reintroduction of the slab system, discontinued during the TDP term, to bring back the past glory to these units and revive industrial activity in the district.

He said, “Small granite processing units with single blade will have to pay ₹27,000 as seigniorage for up to 22 cubic metres of granite and ₹54,000 by the multi-blade units.”

Announcing a cut in power tariff by ₹2 for the units coming under high-tension and low-tension categories, both the decisions costing the exchequer ₹345 crore, would ensure the recovery of these units struggling for survival.

The two departed leaders had cemented a permanent place in the hearts of the people, the Chief Minister observed and made a mention of the free power scheme introduced by YSR with determination to improve the lot of the farmers.

Funds for ZP building

He announced ₹20 crore for construction of a Zilla Parishad building to replace the dilapidated one following a plea from its chairperson B. Venkayamma. He also named the water body at Sivramapuram, near Thallur, after Buchepalli Subba Reddy as requested by the late leader's son and former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy.

YSRCP MLA from Santanutalapadu T.J.R Sudhakar said the government’s decision to introduce English medium in schools would benefit the weaker sections of people.