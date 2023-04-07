ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Will focus on modernisation of thermal power plants, says Chakradhar Babu

April 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

There is an immediate need for accelerating thermal generation capacities and completing the ongoing projects, says Chakradhar Babu after taking over as Managing Director of AP-Genco and Joint Managing Director of AP-Transco

V Raghavendra
K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu taking up the reins of the power utilities at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Friday.

K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu assumed charge as Managing Director of AP-Genco and Joint Managing Director of AP-Transco, at Vidyut Soudha here on April 7 (Friday).

On the occasion, Mr. Chakradhar Babu said he would focus on modernisation of thermal power plants, and due priority would be given to optimisation of power generation to meet the growing energy demand.

He said the AP-Genco would strive to prevent any problems in power generation, including supply of coal, and that the rising energy demand was a good sign of increasing  economic activity in the State.

His priorities would be ensuring efficient generation of power at better heat rate, adopting best practices, improving operational efficiencies and reducing emissions.

Further, Mr. Chakradhar Babu said there was an immediate need for accelerating thermal generation capacities and completing the ongoing projects.

AP-Genco Directors G. Chandrasekhar Raju, B. Venkatesulu Reddy, Antony Raja, M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Syed Raffi congratulated Mr. Chakradhar  Babu on taking reins at the power utilities.

Mr. Chakradhar Babu had earlier worked as Collector of Nellore district, Joint Collector of Srikakulam and Joint Managing Director (Finance) of AP-Transco.

