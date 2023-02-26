Andhra Pradesh will be new destination for software industries: Vision Digital India chairman

February 26, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Chairman of Bengaluru-based Vision Digital India and founder-chairman of Global Economic Forum Harikrishna Maram said that Andhra Pradesh would become a new destination for software and other industries as the AP government was welcoming new entrepreneurs with its Global Investors Summit to be held on March 3 and 4 in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Harikrishna, who recently visited Vizianagaram, told The Hindu that the stretch between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam would become a major IT, electronics and aviation hub with the construction of the international airport at Bhogapuram.

“Apart from incentives and land, investors give utmost priority for air connectivity. That is being created with the construction of an international airport,” he said. IT industry would get skilled manpower at affordable packages in North Andhra region. This was beneficial for young IT professionals as they could get jobs within AP, he added.

Mr. Harikrishna, who also met the A.P. delegation led by Industries Minister Gudivada Amaranath in Bengaluru, said that his Global Economic Forum was striving to bring investments in aviation, agri-food processing, aerospace, defense and other sectors.