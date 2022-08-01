Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Why did not Naidu complete Polavaram project during his tenure, asks Roja

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 01, 2022 19:12 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:12 IST

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja has questioned as to why did not Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu complete the Polavaram project during his 14-year rule in the State.

Speaking to media on Monday, the Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, used the project as ‘an ATM card for securing funds’ from the Centre.

“It is ridiculous that Mr. Naidu who had miserably failed to get municipal corporation status to Kuppam constituency during his entire political career is speaking about Polavaram project and formation of a separate district with the seven merged mandals,” said Ms. Roja.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking stock of the day-to-day progress of teh project, she said, adding that the State government is capable of securing the required funds for the completion of Polavaram project.

Ms. Roja accused Mr. Naidu of politicising the relief and rehabilitation measures taken up by the government for the benefit of people in the flood-affected districts in the Godavari delta.

