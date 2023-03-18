Andhra Pradesh: Why are Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visits to Delhi always shrouded in secrecy, asks TDP

March 18, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained to the people why his “frequent visits to Delhi are always shrouded in secrecy.”

Addressing the media outside the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Atchannaidu said it was a usual practice for any Chief Minister to share information with the media at A.P. Bhavan whenever they meet the Prime Minister, or other top-brass leaders in Delhi, about the purpose of their visit and what transpired at the meeting.

“But this Chief Minister’s frequent visits to Delhi are always shrouded in secrecy. He has met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi 18 times so far, but nobody has any idea about the purpose of his visits,” he said.

He said when the Assembly was in session, and it was being held even on Sunday, “where is the need for the Chief Minister to rush to Delhi. People of the State deserve to know what has he achieved for the State by his frequent visits.”

Mr. Atchannaidu said the TDP introduced an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi, and we demanded that he made a statement on the purpose of his visit on the Floor of the House.

Paruchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao referred to the MLC election results and said the people realised that the YSRCP government had taken undue advantage of their trust reposed in him.

In the last four years, the government pushed the State into deep financial crisis, which made people realise that only TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu could put the State back on rails.

The TDP leaders said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had misused “the one chance given to him by the people to develop the State.” He only focused on targeting the Opposition leaders and harassing the common man, they said. Citing the emerging results of the MLC elections, they said people had been waiting to teach the ruling party a lesson.