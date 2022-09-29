Andhra Pradesh: What’s coming up at Rushikonda is of no concern to TDP, says Botcha

‘An old APTDC resort has made way for a new structure, and there is nothing wrong as long as all norms are followed’

Why are the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a section of the media concerned about what is coming up at Rushikonda in the city, asks Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

“What is wrong if we build an administrative building, or a guest house?,” Mr. Satyanarayana questioned while addressing the media on Thursday.

“An old resort of the A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has been demolished to construct a new structure, and what is coming up there is of no concern to anyone as long as all norms are being followed and the structure is built without any violations,” the Minister said.

‘Emotive issue’

Referring to the opposition to the setting up of the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Satyanarayana questioned, “Why are they opposing it when the idea is centred around development of the region?”

“People of North Andhra may not accept the padayatra being taken out by the Amaravati farmers as it is detrimental to the development of the region”Botcha Satyanarayana Education Minister

Stating that the three-capital proposal was an “emotive issue,” the Minister said “there is nothing wrong if the people of North Andhra react to the Maha Padayatra of the Amaravati farmers.”

“People of the North Andhra region may not accept the padayatra being taken out by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi as it is detrimental to the development of their region,” he said.

Referring to the allegations of TDP leaders K. Atchannaidu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy that the YSRCP had done nothing for the development of the region, the Minister questioned what was their contribution to the region when they were Ministers during the TDP term.

“Despite being a Union Minister, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju too did nothing for the region,” he alleged.

Refuting the allegations of Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had ignored the development of the region, the Minister said, “It was YSR who had brought DSNLU, VIMS, Pharma City, SEZ and Gangavaram Port to the region.”

Taking exception to the TDP leaders’ remarks that Visakhapatnam turned into the ‘Ganja capital’ of the country, Mr. Satyanarayana said, “Ganja cultivation and smuggling was rampant during the TDP’s term too. It is the YSRCP that has brought it under control through various measures.”