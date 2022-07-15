Andhra Pradesh: Western Australian business delegation visiting Vizag today

State govt. to showcase opportunities in various sectors

A 90-member business delegation from Western Australia (WA) led by Deputy Premier Roger Cook and Minister for International Education and Culture and Arts, David Templeman is visiting Visakhapatnam on July 16 to explore the avenues for collaboration in investment and trade and exports in the wake of the resumption of the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

The Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) will showcase the opportunities in various sectors, especially mining, minerals, energy, education and skill development, according to an official release.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy (Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology and Mines and Geology), Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance, Planning, and Legislative Affairs), Gudivada Amarnath (Industries and Commerce, Infrastructure and Investment and Information Technology) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Education) will represent the State government.

To strengthen the bilateral relations, a Letter of Intent has been proposed to be signed covering the fields of education and training; primary industries, mining, energy, health and medical sciences and tourism. The WA delegation will meet various industry associations and conduct bilateral meetings as part of their day-long visit to the port city.