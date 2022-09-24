Andhra Pradesh: West Godavari Zilla Parishad meet seeks merger of ZP roads with R&B Department for better maintenance

₹17 crore of pending bills relating to paddy procurement to be paid by next week

₹17 crore of pending bills relating to paddy procurement to be paid by next week

The West Godavari Zillla Parishad on Saturday passed a resolution seeking merger of the Zilla Parishad roads, above five kilometres of length, with the Roads and Buildings Department for better maintenance.

West Godavari ZP chairperson Kavuru Srinivas said that the State government would take the final decision on the resolution passed by the ZP.

Mr. Srinivas explained the need for the merger of the ZP roads during the ZP general body meeting held here. It was attended by the ZPTC members from the 48 mandals of the erstwhile West Godavari district which was recently divided into West Godavari and Eluru districts.

Responding to the queries on the pending bills to the farmers for paddy procurement, Eluru Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has said that ₹17 crore of pending bills will be deposited into the accounts of the farmers by next week. The pending bills are pertaining to the paddy procured during the Rabi season in 2022 in the erstwhile West Godavari district.

MLC Shaik Sabjee has appealed to the officials and the ZP authorities to fill non-teaching posts in the government schools. AP Kshatriya Corporation Chairman P. Sarraju, AP Settibalija Corporation Chairman G. Tammayya and officials from the Eluru and West Godavari districts were present.