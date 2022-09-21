Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: West Godavari expects 5.47 lakh tonne paddy yield in kharif

West Godavari Joint Collector J.V. Murali has said that more than 5.47 lakh tonnes of paddy yield was expected in the next kharif season in the district.

The district authorities have set a target of procuring 4.92 lakh tonnes of produce through 296 paddy purchasing centres, which will be run by Rythu Barosa Kendras (RBKs) and Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS).

The ward volunteers would be roped for the paddy procurement process, the Joint Collector said and asked Agriculture Department Joint Director Venkateswara Rao, District Supply Officer N. Saroja and Civil Supply District Manager T. Siva Rama Prasad to supervise the procurement process.


