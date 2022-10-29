Andhra Pradesh: West Godavari district sees four maternal and two infant mortalities in eight weeks

Collector directs the health officials to conduct a probe into the six deaths and submit a report

T. Appala Naidu BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
October 29, 2022 18:24 IST

Collector P. Prasanthi enquires about maternal and infant mortalities reported in the West Godavari district at a meeting in Bhimavaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi on Saturday ordered a probe into the four Infant mortalities and two maternal mortalities reported since September in the district. 

Headed by the District Collector the Committee on Infant and Maternal Mortalities on Saturday reviewed the causes that led to the deaths. 

According to an official release, the deaths of Kolla Vijayalakshmi (32) and Bagu Urmila (21) of Palakollu have been found to be maternal mortalities.

The doctors and medical and health staff were clueless on the apparent reasons for the infant and maternal mortalities. 

The Collector has questioned how could any maternal or infant mortality occurs when the health status of the deceased was good. 

District Medical and Health Officer D. Maheswara Rao and other officials were directed to inquire into the six deaths and submit a report. The Collector has warned of ordering a magisterial inquiry into the deaths if there is any negligence of the government staff in these deaths.

