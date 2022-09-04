Andhra Pradesh: West Godavari district faces sand scarcity after recent floods

Construction activity relating to Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna colonies and urban PHCs to be hit 

Staff Reporter BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)
September 04, 2022 18:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Godavari district is facing severe scarcity of sand due to halting of collection activity at four open reaches and stopping of operation by eight boatmen associations in the wake of recent Godavari floods. 

Due to this, the works relating to various government projects, including construction of 1,200 additional classrooms under Nadu-Nedu, houses under Jagananna colonies and Urban Primary Health Centres, would be hit.

The State government has recently set a target to speed up the construction activity under various programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Review meet

In a review meeting held here with the officials of Mines and Geology, Education, Panchayat Raj and Public Health departments, District Collector P. Prasanthi has directed them to prepare a plan to procure the sand required for the construction activities.

Of 11 boatmen societies, that are permitted to collect the sand from the Godavari river, barely three are functioning. After the Godavari floods, four open sand reaches have been closed and only three are functioning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector has directed the Jaypee group authorities to set up the new sand stock points at Bhimavaram and Narsapuram. The Mines and Geology authorities have been directed to prepare an action plan to ensure supply of required sand for the government projects.

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app