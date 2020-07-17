Andhra Pradesh well positioned to lap up opportunities from U.S. firms: Minister

Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy has exuded confidence that the collaboration with the U.S. - India Business Council (USIBC) will enable Andhra Pradesh to achieve bilateral trade targets and promote investment opportunities in the post- COVID era as the State has distinct advantages over others.

Besides, American companies are increasingly looking towards India as their next big growth market, and A.P. was well positioned to lap up the opportunities.

Addressing representatives of the USIBC and senior executives of American firms in a webinar jointly organised by the Indian Mission in Washington, the USIBC and the State government on Thursday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said Andhra Pradesh and U.S. had a special relationship as every family in the State had been “living the American dream” in one way or the other.

He observed that Google’s commitment to invest $10 billion in the digital ecosystem reflected the robustness of the Indian growth story though it was facing headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infrastructure

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the State was investing in future by fast-tracking development of industrial infrastructure, connectivity and a holistic revamp of education and skills landscape.

“Andhra Pradesh assures the investors of encumbrance-free land, quality power and water at competitive prices, skilled workforce and proactive and transparent governance,” the Minister added.

Special Chief Secretary (industries and commerce) R. Karikal Valaven and Secretaries N. Srikant (energy) and Y. Bhanuprakash (ITE&C) and Director of Industries J.V.N. Subramanyam gave presentations on investment avenues in the State.

Manoj Mohapatra, Minister (Commerce), Indian Embassy, Washington DC, and USIBC president Nisha Biswal were among others present.