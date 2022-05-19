Andhra Pradesh: Watershed project brings change at Patnikota, Ayyavaripalli

2.34 lakh cubic metres of rain water harvested, benefiting 500 households

A rain harvesting structure at Patnikota village in Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Two water harvesting structures set up in Nandyal and Anantapur districts, with the help of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Andhra Pradesh Cement Works (APCW ), have harvested 2.34 lakh cubic metres of rainwater.

In February 2019, the APCW signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the integrated watershed project in partnership with the ICRISAT. The project is benefiting around 500 households directly, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

The APCW and the ICRISAT have constructed seven rainwater harvesting structures at Patnikota in Kolimigundla mandal in Nandyal district and Ayyavaripalli in Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district.

These structures at Patnikota and Ayyavaripalli villages have created a storage capacity of around 35,000 cubic metres of water and harvested about 2.34 lakh cubic metres of water by the March-end this year.

“These structures are expected to recharge 1.75 lakh cubic metre of rainwater annually in case of normal rain,” said the company.

This project has ensured irrigation water for the farmers and such interventions have also resulted in substantial increase in crop acreage, the company claimed.

Farmers in these two villages have harvested higher yield. Other livelihood training initiatives—both in agri and non-agri activities—have led to improvement in the income levels of the villagers, it added.