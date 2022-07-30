Andhra Pradesh: Water to be released from Nagarjuna Sagar on July 31

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu speaking at the ZP general body meeting in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Water Resources Minister says government firm on issuing tenant rights cards

The State government is determined to issue tenant rights cards to the tenant farmers, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has said.

Speaking at the ZP general body meeting, presided over by Chairperson Hany Christina here on Saturday, Mr. Rambabu said teething issues such as consent of the land owners for issuing the Crop Cultivator Rights (CCR) Cards had been holding up the programme.

“Due to favouarble conditions, the Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar will be released on Sunday,” said Mr. Rambabu.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said the delay in handing over the tenant rights cards would affect the prospects of agriculture in the long run, and demanded that ZP pass a resolution urging the government to immediately issue the CCR cards by protecting the rights of the land owners.

The MLC also appreciated the reforms in the education sector, and said the decision to merge classes 3, 4 and 5 with the nearest high schools was laudable.

In a discussion on the health sector, Minister for Health V. Rajani said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a decision to set up primary health centres, village clinics and wellness clinics. The government would launch the concept of Family Doctor from August 15. The government had so far recruited 40,000 medical personnel and would take steps to recruit additional staff, she added.

Mr. Rambabu also said the DPR for the Varikapudisila project was handed over to the Central government, and also added that the delay in modernisation of the Guntur Channel was due to delay in sanctioning funds.

District Collector M. Venugopala Reddy said a bio metric system was in place at the ward/village secretariats, and a review was being done every two days. Due to this, the attendance jumped to 90%. In the case of the merger of schools, a committee headed by a Joint Collector was formed.

Earlier, the ZP Chairperson launched the website. The general body also decided to conduct the next meeting at Narasaraopet and Bapatla.

MLAs, MLCs, ZP CEO G. Srinivasa Reddy and DCCB Chairman Lalpuram Ramu were present.