Andhra Pradesh: Water Resources Ministry felicitates Buttayagudem tribal Sarpanch for rainwater harvesting initiatives in Eluru district

March 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - ELURU

Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday felicitated Buttayagudem panchayat Sarpanch Tellam Venkayamma for her contribution towards rainwater harvesting initiatives under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act(MGNREGA).

The one-week celebration, titled Swatchh Sujal Shakti Samman-2023, commenced in New Delhi on Saturday to celebrate the achievements of the women in the villages.

In an official release, the Eluru District Collector has said, “Ms. Venkayamma has contributed towards rainwater harvesting by restoring five irrigation facilities and creating 10 lakh cubic meters of the storage facility under the NREGA.”

