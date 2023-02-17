Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister hints at further rise in Polavaram project cost and delay in its construction

February 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - POLAVARAM (ELURU)

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on February 17 (Friday) hinted at further delay in the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project and escalation in the revised cost estimate.

Mr. Rambabu conducted a field review of the construction of various facilities at the project site in Eluru district and sought details from the irrigation engineers.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Rambabu said, “The initial estimated cost of the Polavaram project head works was ₹5,943 crore. The revised estimate was ₹7,422 crore. The fresh cost estimation is likely to be more than ₹7,422 crore. The diaphragm wall alone requires a further spending of ₹400 crore.”

Stating that only ₹3,591 crore had been spent on the head works during the term of the TDP government, the Minister said, “Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had completed only 48% of the construction work. But he claims to have completed 72% of the work. It is a big lie.”

Referring to the consequences of the damage to the diaphragm wall due to floods, Mr. Rambabu said, “The damage was caused because the diaphragm wall had been constructed prior to the cofferdam. As a result, bays with a depth of 22 metres, were formed. We should never ignore the word of the engineers in the construction activity.”

Naidu blamed

“Mr. Naidu should be blamed for the escalation in the cost of the project. We are ready for talks with Mr. Naidu on the project and our contribution to the construction activity,” said Mr. Rambabu.

BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and other public representatives were present.