Andhra Pradesh: Water released to Godavari delta to irrigate 10.13 lakh acres in kharif

Early release will help farmers save crops during cyclones usually experienced in winter, says Water Resources Minister

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu releasing water from the Godavari, at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Wednesday.

Early release will help farmers save crops during cyclones usually experienced in winter, says Water Resources Minister

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday released water from the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage here to the Godavari delta to enable the farmers to commence kharif operations.

About 1,500 cusecs was being released to the entire delta, wherein 10.13 acres of land would get access to irrigation through the existing canal system in the Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle spread over the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.

Authorities say that the Godavari delta will receive irrigation water from three points of the barrage. The western delta will receive water from Vijjeswaram, central delta from Bobbarlanka, and eastern delta from Dowleswaram.

While 5.3 lakh acres will be irrigated in the western delta, 2.81 lakh acres will get access to irrigation water in eastern delta, and 2.02 acres in central delta during kharif-2022.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Rambabu said early release of irrigation water would help avoid damage to the crops due to cyclones usually witnessed in November and December.

“After a decade, kharif operations have started two weeks in advance in the Godavari region,” the Minister said.

Home Minister T. Vanita, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, and Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle Superintendent Engineer S. Rambabu were among others present during the puja offered to the Godavari during the release of water from the barrage.