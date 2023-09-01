Andhra Pradesh: Ward Volunteer booked for ‘sexual harassment’, suspended in Eluru district

September 01, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - ELURU

A Ward Volunteer has allegedly sexually harassed a married woman in his ward under Chintalapudi police limits in the Eluru district.

The incident came to light on August 31 after Chintalapudi police registered a case against the Ward Volunteer K. Ravi Kumar, based on a departmental investigation report, according to an official release.

“We have investigated the alleged sexual assault case in response to the directive of District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh. A case has also been registered against the Ward Volunteer,” said Mandal Parishad Development Officer Mr. Muralikrishna.

The Ward Volunteer has also been suspended from the service.

