Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board chairman to be elected on November 1

October 23, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board will be elected on November 1 at a meeting scheduled to be held at the State Waqf Board office.

Secretary, Minority Welfare department, A. Md. Imtiaz and CEO Abdul Khadir will attend the programme and administer the oath of office to the members and the chairman elected by them.

Meanwhile, a government order (Ms No. 47) issued by Mr. Imtiaz on Saturday announced the appointment of members to the State Waqf Board.

Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council member Md. Ruhullah and Legislative Assembly member Hafeez Khan were nominated to the Waqf Board. Also, Shaik Khaja, who was elected from Mutawalli under Section 14(1)(b)(iv) of the Wakf Board, has been appointed as a member of the board.

Besides these members, the State government nominated another eight members to the board. They are Khadar Basha, Meer Hussain, Shafi Ahmed Khadry, Shireen Begum (an IPS officer), Barakath Ali, J. Naseer Basha, Patan Shafi Ahmed and Baseena Begum.

