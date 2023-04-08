ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Waiting time for darshan touches 30 hours at Tirumala temple

April 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUMALA

More than 50,000 devotees had darshan of the deity till 5 p.m. on April 8; officials attribute the sudden surge to a string of holidays during the weekend

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has requested that devotees with darshan tokens alone arrive atop the temple town.

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here continued to witness heavy pilgrim crowds for the second day on April 8 (Saturday).

The waiting time for the devotees without any kind of darshan tokens touched around 30 hours.

Official sources said that over 50,000 devotees had darshan of the deity till 5 p.m. It was expected that another 40,000 would have darshan by night.

Officials attributed the reason for the sudden influx to a string of holidays during the weekend.

The TTD vigilance and security personnel, along with the local police, stepped up security and surveillance along the queue lines that stretched out up to the ‘Sila Thoranam’ on the outer ring road after going around the Narayanagiri gardens.

The Annadanam officials had a tough time meeting the food requirements of the devotees.

As per official estimates, around 79,000 pilgrims had partaken of the food at the Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Free Meals Complex, while about 80,000 food packets were distributed to the devotees waiting in the queue lines. Children were also provided with milk.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) requested the devotees with darshan tokens alone to arrive atop the town and avoid being subjected to difficulties.

The engineering, health and medical personnel, under the stewardship of TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, had a tough time in meeting the needs of the devotees.

