Andhra Pradesh: ‘Vote-bank politics helping certain outfits indulge in anti-national activities’

The governments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not cracking down on outfits such as SDPI and PFI, alleges BJP

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) are indulging in anti-national activities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana because both the governments are deliberately not cracking down on them.

It was because of the appeasement of some sections and vote-bank politics that organisations such as the SDPI and the PFI were trying to create disturbances within the country, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

He said the police remained a mute spectator when a mob owing allegiance to a particular community had attacked the Atamkur police station in Kurnool district after alleged attempts to build a place of worship illegally were foiled.

He said the case of an assault on a senior police officer at Rayachoti in Annamayya district was sought to be withdrawn.

Responding to the way the monsoon session of the Legislature was conducted, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the Legislative Council and the Assembly had served little purpose, except that the YSRC MLCs and MLCs used it to shower praise on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Renaming of UHS unwarranted’

The renaming of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) was unwarranted. The government should have instead named the ‘Jinnah Tower’ in Guntur after leaders such as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam or Alluri Sitarama Raju, he said.

The government could as well name the Central schemes being implemented in the State after former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee, he said.

Referring to the clarification sought by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with regard to media reports that said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been appointed permanent president of the YSRCP, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said appointing a person as permanent president of a party was against the spirit of democracy.