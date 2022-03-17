Andhra Pradesh: Vontimitta ‘Srirama Navami’ event to be a landmark event

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 17/03/2022: Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and TTD JEO V. Veerabrahmam inspect arrangements at Sri Kodandarama temple in Vontimitta of Kadapa district on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

March 17, 2022 19:45 IST

Collector and TTD Joint EO inspect arrangements for ‘celestial wedding’

The ‘Srirama Navami’ Brahmotsavam and the accompanying ‘Sitarama Kalyanam’ is set to become a landmark event this year, coming as it does after two years of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the celestial wedding is a State event, the district administration and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand success, in terms of grandeur as well as people’s participation.

Kadapa Collector V. Vijayarama Raju and TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam conducted a joint inspection of the temple and its vicinity at Vontimitta on Thursday ahead of the Brahmotsavam scheduled from April 10 to 18.

Mr. Raju said the district administration was fully geared up for the celestial wedding event at the ‘Kalyana Vedika’, which would be visited by dignitaries, including ministers, MPs and legislators. He reviewed the arrangements made on accommodation, security, sanitation, temporary toilets, drinking water, Annaprasadam, power supply, traffic control sign boards, control room, CCTV network, electrical decoration, fire services and help desk.

Mr. Veerabrahmam said drinking water and buttermilk sachets would be provided to the devotees witnessing the event. The TTD’s health wing, in association with the State medical department, would conduct medical camps, for which the officials discussed the deployment of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, ambulances and especially distribution of ORS packets, in view of the scorching summer.