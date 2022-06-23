Andhra Pradesh: Volvo Group launches ‘green castings’ for its engines in Tirupati

Volvo Group president and MD Kamal Bali, head (fossil-free materials purchasing- France) Marc Delobelle, group head (truck purchasing) Girish D.M., Brakes India MD Sriram Viji, Green Products and Services Council founding chairman Parasuraman Ramachandran at the launch of Volvo’s green castings at Naidupeta in Tirupati district on Thursday.

The Volvo Group launched the first green castings for building engines at Naidupeta in Tirupati district on Thursday, as part of its commitment to becoming a climate-neutral company, including its supply chain and global suppliers from India, by 2040.

The company officials described the move as a significant step, adding that India was a key source for the group’s global casting requirements. When fully adopted, the potential reduction in CO 2 per annum due to green castings would amount to 0.86 million tonnes for the Volvo and 210 million tonnes for the industry.

The green castings from India include bearing caps and bearing housing for select Volvo engines. These two parts alone translate to reduction of 8500 tonnes of CO 2 for the company.

The castings produced in India are certified by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Green Products and Services Council. These green castings, which will be produced by Brakes India, utilising scrap, alloys and raw material that are 100% free of radioactive elements. The process involves 100% recycling of metallic scrap generated by other industries to manufacture a usable product. Even the plant will operate fully on green power from solar and wind energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Volvo Group president and managing director Kamal Bali said the company looked beyond ‘Make in India’ to design, process, sell and source from India to the world.

“Green casting has the potential to kickstart a revolution in the casting manufacturing process for a sustainable future. Commercial production of these green castings will start from this month,” he said.

Volvo Head (fossil-free materials purchasing- France) Marc Delobelle, group head (truck purchasing) Girish D.M., Brakes India MD Sriram Viji, CII-Green Products and Services Council founding chairman Parasuraman Ramachandran and Institute of Indian Foundrymen president Devendra Jain were present on the occasion.