Andhra Pradesh: Volunteers’ role key to ensuring wider reach of welfare schemes, says Collector

Act as a bridge between people and govt., he says

Act as a bridge between people and govt., he says

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Friday urged gram volunteers to play a crucial role in creating awareness among villagers on the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government and ensure that not a single beneficiary is deprived of the benefits due to them.

The Collector was on a whirlwind inspection of various gram secretariats, high schools, rural health centres, and Brindavanam units at Vijayapuram and Nindra mandals.

Interacting with volunteers at the secretariat at Alapakam village, the Collector said that awareness campaigns on government schemes should be conducted regularly, and asked them to screen new beneficiaries at regular intervals. He also asked them to act as a bridge between the people and the government.

The Collector, who enquired about the payment of bills and the ongoing Nadu-Nedu works, was informed that the bills about the Jagananna housing scheme were promptly paid to the beneficiaries. Mr. Hari Narayanan instructed the engineering and housing officials to supply the construction material to the housing scheme beneficiaries without delay.

Inspecting an old structure of ZP High School at Vijayapuram, the Collector cautioned headmasters of all government and private schools to strictly avoid running classes under the dilapidating structures. He said that as a majority of the schools had already received a fillip with Nadu-Nedu works, the dilapidated buildings should be demolished and new structures raised.

Visiting the Brindavanam units, Mr. Hari Narayanan observed the government had given its whole support to the production of the natural form of fertilizers as they would contribute not only to public health, but also maintaining clean environs.