Andhra Pradesh: VMC forms committee to look into harassment plaints by women staff

It will be headed by Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathi

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 31, 2022 02:13 IST

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has constituted an internal committee to address the issues being faced by women employees.

According to a release on Tuesday, the seven-member committee has been constituted as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Committee will be headed by Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathi, and Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) D. Venkata Lakshmi, Accounts Superintendent Prabhavati, Senior Assistant P. Sabitha, Dwacra member G. Lakshmi, an NGO representative S. Padma are the members.

The committee was asked to meet once a month and review the complaints filed by the employees. Mr. Swapnil asked the officials to form zonal-level committees as well.

Women employees can register their complaints against harassment with the Committee by phone (8985 657183) or approach the committee directly.

