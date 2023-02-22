ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Vizinaagaram DCC president appointed as AICC co-opted member

February 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram DCC president Saragada Ramesh Kumar addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramaesh Kumar was appointed as co-opted member of the All India Congress Committee. AICC authorities sent him a letter of appointment while hailing his services to the party.

Addressing the media conference here on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the Congress was known to encourage leaders working with dedication for the revival of the party in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the membership drive was being taken up in all mandals with the suggestion from PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju who was expected to visit the district in the month of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US