Andhra Pradesh: Vizinaagaram DCC president appointed as AICC co-opted member

February 22, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramaesh Kumar was appointed as co-opted member of the All India Congress Committee. AICC authorities sent him a letter of appointment while hailing his services to the party.

Addressing the media conference here on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that the Congress was known to encourage leaders working with dedication for the revival of the party in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the membership drive was being taken up in all mandals with the suggestion from PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju who was expected to visit the district in the month of March.