Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram SP urges all men also to download Disha app

‘They can also alert the police personnel when their family members are in emergency’

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika asked all the men to download Disha mobile application in their smartphones since it would help their female family members when they were in distress. She said that men would be able to explain the importance of Disha app to wives, sisters and daughters if they understood its importance and usage.

Recently, the Police Department has launched a special drive to make everyone download the Disha App. Even, the middle-aged men are also asked to download it. Ms. Deepika said that the Police Department had taken up the initiative with a good intention.

“Many families may have only one smartphone. Then, it is better to have Disha app since the phone is used by everyone in the family. Fortunately, the feedback is good from men also since they can also alert the police personnel when their family members are in emergency situation,” she said while speaking to The Hindu.

“Apart from dowloading the SOS app, we are requesting them to register all the details including name, address, age, alternative mobile number and other details. With this constant effort, the registered users’ number has gone up to 2.5 lakh recently,” she added.

Domestic violence

Ms.Deepika said that many women were using this application to lodge complaints with regard to domestic violence too. “On an average, we are receiving two or three distress calls. The Police Department is able to reach the victims within no time as the App helps the cops to locate the spot quickly,“ she said.

Special drive

She urged the people to cooperate with the Police Department since the State government had launched the application for their own benefit. She said that the App would instill confidence and make the women to move without any fear. Ms. Deepika said that the special drive would continue in all colleges after summer vacation so that the the registered users’ number would cross three lakh very soon.