Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram needs more medical infrastructure, says Zilla Parishad chairperson

February 11, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Vizianagaram

The Hindu Bureau

Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao speaking at the first anniversary celebrations of a private hospital in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said Vizianagaram needed more medical infrastructure and super specialty services to save precious lives of patients who were in critical condition.

Attending as the chief guest for the first anniversary of Tirumala-Medicover hospitals, he said that the many patients were being forced to admit only in Visakhapatnam for many years with the non-availability of super specialty hospitals. He thanked Tirumala Hospitals Managing Director K.Tirumala Prasad for bringing seniormost doctors to Vizianagaram with the collaboration of Medicover hospitals.

Medicover Hospitals vice-president Padmaja, Medicover center head Padmakumar, senior doctors P.V.S. Rama Rao, Ch. Mahesh, Krishna Shanti and others were present.

