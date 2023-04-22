ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation taking steps to shore up property tax collection

April 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Officials urge people to take advantage of 5% concession being given to those paying property tax by month-end

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation is focussing on improving property tax collection by taking up door-to- door campaign | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation is trying to shore up property tax collection in the 2023-24 financial year by taking a series of steps including opening of new collection counters and launching awareness programmes. The civic body planned to give wide publicity in all the wards from Monday about the 5% concession being given to those paying property tax for the year.

The corporation, which could collect only ₹24.78 crore in the financial year 2021-22, improved the performance by collecting ₹38.9 crore in 2022-23. The officials are hopeful that the total collection would cross ₹50 crore in the current financial year as the response was good from property owners.

VMC Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and Assistant Commissioner P.V.D. Prasada Rao urged owners of commercial properties to utilise the opportunity since 5% concession would be a big boon for them. Mr. Sriramulu Naidu said that the corporation needed huge funds as it had taken up many developmental activities recently with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. He said that the civic body would be able to provide more amenities when the property tax collection was good since it would be the main source of income for the corporation.

