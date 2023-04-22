HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation taking steps to shore up property tax collection

Officials urge people to take advantage of 5% concession being given to those paying property tax by month-end

April 22, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation is focussing on improving property tax collection by taking up door-to- door campaign

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation is focussing on improving property tax collection by taking up door-to- door campaign | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation is trying to shore up property tax collection in the 2023-24 financial year by taking a series of steps including opening of new collection counters and launching awareness programmes. The civic body planned to give wide publicity in all the wards from Monday about the 5% concession being given to those paying property tax for the year.

The corporation, which could collect only ₹24.78 crore in the financial year 2021-22, improved the performance by collecting ₹38.9 crore in 2022-23. The officials are hopeful that the total collection would cross ₹50 crore in the current financial year as the response was good from property owners.

VMC Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and Assistant Commissioner P.V.D. Prasada Rao urged owners of commercial properties to utilise the opportunity since 5% concession would be a big boon for them. Mr. Sriramulu Naidu said that the corporation needed huge funds as it had taken up many developmental activities recently with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. He said that the civic body would be able to provide more amenities when the property tax collection was good since it would be the main source of income for the corporation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.