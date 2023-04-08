Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation planning to collect ₹2 crore as property tax in April

April 08, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Buoyed by good response for the property tax collections in the last financial year 2022-23, the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has targeted to collect at least ₹2 crore in April, first month of the current financial year-2023-24. It has been giving wide publicity about the 5% concession being given for payment of property tax in April. Normally, VMC allows assesses to pay the tax in two installments.

Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and Assisstant Commissioner P.V.V.D. Prasada Rao have been holding meetings with Revenue Inspectors B. Vinod, V. Sai Prasad and K. Kiran, and staff of Ward Secretariats on the issue. Mr. Sriramulu Naidu reportedly directed the officials to put up flexies and banners at important junctions about the 5% concession on payment of property tax. The civic body is expected to hold meeting with the Chamber of Commerce representatives and other leaders since property tax payments are more from business persons.

With the initiative of the Chamber of Commerce, many traders paid the property tax last year by utilising interest waiver benefit. The VMC collected ₹34.11 crore as against the target of ₹49 crore in the last financial year. Although it could not meet the target, the overall collection was relatively good compared to earlier years. The collection was only ₹24.78 crore in 2021-22 financial year. Old dues amounting to around ₹10 crore were collected with the efforts of the corporation officials.