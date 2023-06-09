ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram MP inaugurates job mela at Cheepurupalli

June 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizinaagaram Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the State government was giving top priority to improve the skills of the youngsters so that they would get more job opportunities within a short time. Along with Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, he inaugurated the mega job mela in Cheepurupalli organised by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 20 companies had assured to provide jobs to nearly 2,000 unemployed youth after giving training in their respective companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US