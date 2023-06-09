HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram MP inaugurates job mela at Cheepurupalli

June 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizinaagaram Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the State government was giving top priority to improve the skills of the youngsters so that they would get more job opportunities within a short time. Along with Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao, he inaugurated the mega job mela in Cheepurupalli organised by the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 20 companies had assured to provide jobs to nearly 2,000 unemployed youth after giving training in their respective companies.

