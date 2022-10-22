Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations on high alert after IMD forecast on Cyclone Sitrang

A control room set up at Vizianagaram Collector’s office

Both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district administrations have been on high alert with the forecast of Sitrang cyclone by the India Meteorological Department. Vizianagaram Collector A.Suryakumari said that one control room was set up at her office (08922-236947) to monitor the situation. She said that all the officials were directed to be vigilant as the cyclone might cause heavy downpour although its impact would be more in Odisha and West Bengal. She said that special teams were formed to evacuate people from Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega coastal mandals in case of emergency.

Srikakulam district administration and marine police wing advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 26 in the backdrop of the IMD’s forecast about the cyclone. District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to prevent possible damage due to the cyclone. Marine Police inspector G. Demullu conducted an awareness programme for fishermen at Guppedupeta village near Palasa of Srikakulam district.