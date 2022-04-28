Andhra Pradesh: VIT-A.P. University inks pact with ANGRAU on smart farming

In an attempt to encourage students to do research in smart farming, the VIT-A.P. University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Acharcya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU).

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy advocated the use of latest technology such as drones and robots to address the challenges of smart farming. “This will help farmers improve their income,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor, VIT-A.P. S.V. Kota Reddy lauded the services of the ANGRAU for the welfare of farmers. He explained about the research carried out by the VIT-AP students and said any research should aim at addressing the problems of the society.

Dr. Sumathi from the VIT-A.P. explained about TARS and VISU, two robots built by the students of the university under the guidance of the faculty. She said state-of-the-art technologies such as deep learning, IoT and drones could be of great help in addressing the challenges of the farm sector.

S.V. Sudha, Dean, School of Computer Science Engineering and Ajith Jubilson spoke about the collaborative projects that could jointly be taken up in future.

Deans and Professors from the ANGRAU and others were present on the occasion.