Andhra Pradesh: Vishnupad appointed Dean of School of Liberal Arts at SRM University-A.P.

March 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Vishnupad

Noted researcher and academician Vishnupad has been appointed the Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS) at SRM University-AP.

Prof. Vishnupad is a doctorate in Anthropology from Columbia University in New York and has received a wide range of research fellowships and awards in his academic career. He has over two decades of teaching experience and has taught at institutions like SUNY, Binghamton, Columbia University, Hampshire College, Amherst and Azim Premji University (APU), Bengaluru, before joining SRM University- AP.

“Prof. Vishnupad will be a value addition to the growth of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as we believe in enabling the students to acquire, create and share multi-disciplinary knowledge that enhances the understanding of human experiences,” said Pro-Chancellor of the University P. Sathyanarayanan.

