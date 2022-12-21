Andhra Pradesh: ‘Violation of road safety rules major reason for accidents in Anantapur district’

December 21, 2022 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - ANANTAPUR

An analysis of the database of road accidents in Anantapur district has revealed that as against the common perception, most of them took place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., while late night accidents were less in number, said Deputy Commissioner of Transport N. Sivaram Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Anantapur, Mr. Sivaram Prasad said every road accident is being recorded through the iRAD App (Integrated Road Accident Database).

The iRAD data has shown that the number of accidents was directly proportional to the number of vehicles on the roads.

Talking over cell phone while driving, not wearing helmets or driving in the opposite side in a one-way lane were key violations leading to accidents and fatalities, he said.

In all, 642 persons were affected - either dead of injured - in Anantapur district between March 1 and December 20 after the introduction of the app.

Of the 418 accidents, 238 were fatal and 404 were injured. Two-wheeler riders remain the most-affected group, the official added.

Ninety of the fatal accidents involved two-wheelers and 80 of them did not have an helmet at the time of the accident.

In accidents involving cars, 12 drivers did not have their seat belt fastened.Those riding on open goods lorries too were victims in many accidents.

Good Samaritan programme

The Deputy Commissioner said that the introduction of Good Samaritan programme as part of this iRAD scheme, people helping the accident victims were being given ₹5,000 each and 10 persons across the country were being chosen for a national award.

At the Automated Testing Track at Anantapur, the DTC gave an awareness lecture to the persons who had come for giving the driving test on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT