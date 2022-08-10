Andhra Pradesh: Villagers moved to safer places as water level rises in Godavari

August 10, 2022 21:22 IST

Thousands climb hills for safety; road network disrupted in Agency

Villages in the Agency area of Eluru district continued to reel under the impact of floods on Wednesday as the water level in the Godavari rose in the wake of heavy rains, inundating habitations and snapping road links at many places.

Streams and rivulets were overflowing due to incessant rains that have been lashing the region for the last few days. With the water level in the Godavari crossing 50 feet and the officials issuing second warning level (48 feet) at Bhadrachalam, more tribal habitations were inundated in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals.

With the water level rising further, worried villagers left their habitations and climbed the hills to higher ground along with their families where they erected tents. Several NGOs began assisting the flood victims in the villages with food and water.

“This is the second time that the Godavari is in spate in the last 20 days. This year, the floods have been severe as compared to previous years. We have packed our belongings and have moved to the hills again,” said P. Ramulu of Katukuru village.

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh visited the flood-affected habitations in the Agency area on Wednesday and enquired about the flood situation there with the officials and interacted with the villagers.

“Instructions have been given to the ITDA, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health and the Sachivalayam staff to be alert as the flood level is rising. Relief camps will be opened if the third warning is issued in the Godavari,” Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

In West Godavari district, officials were focussing on strengthening the river and canal bunds as flood was occurring for the second time in recent days. Some fishermen villages and island hamlets were inundated and the locals were moving on boats.

The district administration has arranged medical camps and is supplying food to the villagers staying at the rehabilitation centre at Duvva village. “We will shift more people if the water level rises,” an officer on flood duty said.