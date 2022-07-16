Andhra Pradesh: Villagers fear weak bunds, increase in Godavari flood level

Residents urge officials to strengthen the bunds

Villagers staying on the river bund and in the inundated habitations are in a panic over “weak bunds” and have urged the officials to strengthen them to prevent any untoward incidents.

More than 30 habitations in Elamanchili, Narsapuram and Achanta mandals have been inundated in floods and the officials, with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, shifted the families to relief camps.

However, residents of Gangadapalem, Doddipatla and other habitations are in constant fear over the possibility of breaches to the bunds as flood is on the rise. "Our village has been in flood water for the last four days, and the water level is rising by the day. There are chances of damage to the river bund, which will wash away our hamlet,” said S. Manikyamma, a resident.

Almost, in all the flood-prone habitations are under five feet of water, and the level is rising. Due to increase in discharge from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, at Dowleswaram, flood level may increase further, the locals said.

"For the last four days we are in water, and it may take four days more for the flood to recede. We request the officers, who are on flood duty to focus on strengthening bunds and the river sluices with sand bags,” said a youth, A. Ravi, of Doddipatla village.

In some villagers, locals were seen strengthening bunds with sand bags.

Foot patrolling

West Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi has said the Irrigation, Revenue and Police department officials were conducting foot patrolling to check the bunds to avoid breaches. “Instructions have been given to the officers who are on flood duty to keep sand bags ready in villages to strengthen the river and canal bunds and sluices,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana and Chief Whip Mudunuru Prasada Raju visited the flood affected habitations in Elamanchili and Narsapuram mandals in the district on Saturday.

The Home Minister said the government was taking all measures to help the flood victims and appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials and move to safe places. Mr. Satyanaraya directed the officers to supply essential commodities and quality food in the relief camps.