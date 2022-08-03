Andhra Pradesh: Vijaya Sai Reddy’s remarks on death of NTR’s daughter sparks row

YSRCP leaders are resorting to personal attacks on Naidu to remain in good books of Jagan, says TDP leader

The remarks made by YSRCP Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy over the death of Uma Maheswari, the youngest daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao, has sparked a row.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a tweet on Wednesday, expressed doubts that if any family rift had prompted Uma Maheswari to resort to the extreme step. He also expressed doubts if TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had any role in it.

Staff reporter from Chittoor adds: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Chittoor district took strong exception to the comments made by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, dubbing it as a ‘personal attack’ on Mr. Naidu.

“Some YSRCP leaders including Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy are resorting to such uncivilised criticisms, only to be in the good books of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” TDP Chittoor parliamentary constituency president Pulivarthi Nani told the media.

He said that despite the ‘atrocious social media campaign’ by the YSRCP, the TDP leaders remained disciplined. “We will never stoop low like the YSRCP leaders,” he said.

The TDP leader cautioned Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy to stay away from such ‘unethical’ social media posts against Mr. Naidu.

“Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu is facing opposition from the YSRCP cadres in the constituency. Hoping that he would get a ticket for 2024 elections, the MLA is also making cheap personal remarks on Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh,” Mr. Nani said.